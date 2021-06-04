School: GWHS
Congratulatory message: Congratulations, you did it, we are so very proud of you son, continue to strive for the very best in life. Be humble, kind and respectful. Love Mom, Dad and the family...
Future plans: Continue his education with an apprenticeship program and work.
Extracurriculars: Working on cars and trucks.
Parents' names: Xena Ojeda and David Fejaran
