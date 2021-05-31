School: John F. Kennedy High School
Congratulatory message: Congratulations to the one and only! You did your best amd you made it out alive!🤙🏼
Future plans: Attend GCC
Favorite memory: Having fun and randomly busting a move out in the hallways with my dawgs
Advice to future generations: School work is boring, I know, but just get it done. It's not the material or the assignment that's important, it's how you accomplish it. Keep it up, my homies!
Parents' names: Alan Gatus, Maria Lourdes Gatus
