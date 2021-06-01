Gumataotao, Aiden Noah Gogue Jamanila

School: George Washington High School
Congratulatory message: The long wait has finally come and soon you'll begin your adventure. We can only hope, wish and pray for continued successes. Congratulations Son on your Graduation. Best wishes on all your future endeavours. We're so proud of you, Aiden. Love you forever, Dad and Mom
Extracurriculars: GWHS Football Team #31 GWHS Baseball Team #13
Favorite quote: "If you're scared, go to church"
Parents' names: Jeff and Angelica Jamanila-Gumataotao
