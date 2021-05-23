Hapdei, Joseph T.S

School: GWHS
Congratulatory message:This is just the new beginning of your shining path, best of luck for the future! More success is coming on your way. Continue chasing your dream harder than ever. Congratulations Joe, you did it! Life just got a little bit easier yet a bit tougher. Hope it serves you well just like this milestone! Love, Daddy, Mommy, Lino, MaxRae, Chubbs, Max, Talia, Raenalia, & Zion♡ We love u!
Parents' names: Jimmy & Carmelita Hapdei
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.