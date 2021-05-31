Lujan, Joaquin Pedro Alvarez

School: George Washington High School
Congratulatory message: Kin, Congratulations Son! We are so proud of you. Dream big and work hard at achieving those dreams. We love you! Mom and Dad
Extracurriculars: GWHS Football #68 GWHS Baseball #68 GWHS Rugby #23 GWHS Wrestling
Parents' names: Dr. Angella M. A. and Johnny Q. Lujan
