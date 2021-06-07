Mesa, Napu Juan

School: John F. Kennedy High School
Congratulatory message: Congratulations Juan, we are so proud of you!
Future plans: He is off to Basic Training on July 5th!
Accomplishments: Enlisting while still in school and choosing to serve in the Army.
Extracurriculars: Football
Parents' names: DelaMarie and John Leon Guerrero
