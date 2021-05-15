Mishae Rose Santos & Mia Carmen Santos

School: George Washington High School
Congratulatory Message : We’re So Proud Of Our Twin Granddaughters MISHAE ROSE & MIA CARMEN SANTOS ♥️ Class of 2021 You both are starting another chapter in Life, fulfill your dreams ♥️
Congratulations Mishae and Mia!! We are super proud of you both!! Keep reaching for the stars!!
Love, Dad, Mom, Trevor, Tevin, and Demie
