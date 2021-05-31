Shambach, Sairus

School: John F. Kennedy High School
Congratulatory message: The Piece of paper may be about academics, but the experience was a lesson in Life. Congratulations Sai, we love you and are so proud of your accomplishments.
Future plans: Attending Penn State University main campus, State College, PA
Accomplishments: Class President
Extracurriculars: JFK Championship Soccer Team (2021), JFK Boys Tennis Champions (2021)
Parents' names: Katherine and Bob Shambach
